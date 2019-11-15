Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

New acting DHS head takes over; hard-liner named as deputy

Updated 10:30AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest official to lead the Department of Homeland Security has been sworn in.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf is fifth person to head the agency under President Donald Trump. He won Senate approval Wednesday as undersecretary for policy, and that confirmation allowed him to move up to the top job on a temporary basis.

Wolf has announced that Ken Cuccinelli is his new deputy after serving as acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Cuccinelli is a fervent supporter of Trump’s immigration policies and was in the running to lead Homeland Security.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0