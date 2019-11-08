Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Titans announce project to nearly double team headquarters

Updated 12:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans plan to nearly double the size of the team’s headquarters with a project that adds 60,000 square feet of space.

The Titans announced the project Wednesday with construction due to begin next week.

The franchise moved into the current Saint Thomas Sports Park location at the start of the 1999 season, and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who took over in 2015, has overseen recent renovations of the locker room, weight room and cafeteria bringing the current size to 75,000 square feet. The Titans also need more space for all the people hired over the past few years.

The project will expand the auditorium used for team meetings, add a new draft room, an event space featuring a 2,300-square-foot rooftop deck for entertainment and a parking garage.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0