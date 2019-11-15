VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

Emilio Cabrero Discusses Socially Conscious Design. Nashville Civic Design Center will host award-winning architect, designer curator and creative consultant Emilio Cabrero for its annual luncheon. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Ave. S. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The annual luncheon serves as NCDC’s major fundraising event and has raised more than $1.5 million in support of NCDC’s mission and programs. Fee: $125. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

NOV. 15-17

Christmas Village

One of Nashville’s favorite holiday traditions for more than 50 years. Since the first event in 1961, more than $12 million has been given to Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and other charitable organization. Approximately 260 merchants offer a variety of gifts, food, collectibles and more. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Fee: $10 at the door or online and $8 in advance at select SunTrust locations. Children 9 and younger free. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Christmas Harvest Craft Show

Free and open to the public, however, a free-will donation to the Gallatin Miracle Park is encouraged. Gallatin Civic Center, 200 Albert Gallatin Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 615 451-5911.

Salon@615

Walter Isaacson and Evan Thomas, NPL Literary Award Public Lecture. Hume-Fogg Academic High School, 700 Broadway. 10 a.m. Isaacson and Thomas, co-authors of The Wise Men, are two of the preeminent historians of our time. Their conversation on the morning of the Literary Award Gala will highlight creativity, history and innovation that is prevalent throughout both their bodies of work. Free.

Additional Salon@615 event:

• Dec. 6: Tomi Adeyemi will discuss her new book. Children of Virtue and Vengeance, the sequel to Children of Blood and Bone. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free.

Information

Seventh Annual Music City Yoga Festival

An annual celebration of yoga, fitness and wellness. All proceeds from the event support Small World Yoga, a Nashville nonprofit inspiring growth, connection and possibility by increasing access to yoga throughout Middle Tennessee. This event is open to all ages and yoga levels. $40. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rocketown, 601 Fourth Avenue N. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Guest Speaker: Boyd Barker, Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Topic: The Impact of Agriculture. Fee: $18 for Chamber members before noon, Nov. 15. $20 after deadline, $25 at the door. Non-members $25. Reservations are required. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 175 Cherokee Dock Road Main Gate, Lebanon. Information: 615 452-4000.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Williamson Inc. Annual Celebration

Keynote speaker is Fred Diaz, president and CEO of Mitsubishi. Northside at McEwen, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $55, nonmembers $75. Information

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Talent Solutions Forum

Conversation with Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord and Assistant Commissioner Kenyatta Lovett. Topics: The Department’s vision and priorities, how Nashville-area employers and the Department can partner on apprenticeships and more. Nashville State Community College, Building H Auditorium, 120 White Bridge Road. 8-8:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Nashville International Airport Open House

Nashville International Airport, which has more than 17 million passengers annually and 540 flights daily, will host an open house to discuss preliminary findings and recommendations from its master plan update and noise exposure map update. 5-8 p.m. One Century Place Conference Center, 26 Century Blvd. The public is welcome to come any time to review materials, ask questions and leave comments. Information

Nolensville Business Mixer

First Citizens National Bank, 7116 Nolensville Road, Suite 701. 5-7 p.m. Information

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow, is featured as part of the Chancellor’s Lecture Series, led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis. Additional date:

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham. Information

NOV. 22-DEC. 28

Franktown Festival of Lights

Enjoy Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular this holiday season. Attendees can enjoy the light displays from the comfort of their own car. Visit Santa’s Village, petting zoo, camel rides and much more. Tickets are $25 per car. Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders. Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Open nightly from 6-10 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

Music City Turkey Trot

This race will benefit the Salvation Army’s Senior Food Angel Program. Funds will go toward the purchase of $25 Kroger Gift Cards to help fight food insecurity among our senior population in Nashville. Nissan Stadium, 8 a.m. $40. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Legislative Update

Topic: Spotlight on Spring Hill. Join Mayor Rick Graham and Victor Lay, city administrator, for an update on Spring Hill. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

The Perfect Little Holiday Market

More than 30 vendors, food trucks, DIY stations, hot cocoa + S’mores with fire pits, Photos with Santa, photo booths, beer + cider, and more. Flats at Taylor Place, 1515 Fifth Ave. N. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Nashville CARES Breakfast: Ending the HIV Epidemic

An event to raise awareness and provide a time of reflection on World AIDS Day. Dr. James Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College will convene a panel of business, faith and government leaders to discuss Nashville’s Ending the HIV Epidemic plan. Del ray Zimmerman, Vanderbilt’s Director of Diversity Affairs and LGBTQ Health will also deliver a message of faith and hope for those living with or at risk for HIV. Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education at Meharry Medical College, 1011 21st Ave. N. 7:30 a.m. Information

DEC. 6-8

Vintage Market Days of Nashville

120 vendors from 20 states showcase their vintage and antique finds, crafted handmade goods, latest fashion trends and food trucks in 65,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Fee: Early buying-Friday $15 with free reentry Dec. 7-8. Saturday $12, Sunday $5. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Les Dames Nashville and chef Margot McCormack to host Nathalie Dupree

Luncheon at Margot Cafe Features a Three-Course Meal Inspired by ‘Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stories & Recipes.’ Proceeds from the event will allow Les Dames Nashville to further its mission of providing scholarship and mentorship to women in the food, farming, beverage and hospitality industries, through its career advancements grants. Margot Café, 1017 Woodland St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $102.30 includes lunch, wine pairings and a signed copy of Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stores & Recipes. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Porter Flea Holiday 2019

Nashville’s unique holiday shopping adventure featuring curated modern handmade goods from the region’s most talented designers. The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $25. Information