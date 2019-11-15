Week 11 predictions: Steelers’ demise are greatly exaggerated

VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

The NFL goes on, even if the Titans are idle. This week’s schedule has some intriguing matchups worth watching and games that will affect the Titans’ position in the standings and rankings.

Steelers 21, Browns 20: The Steelers are playing much better than anyone could expect with Ben Roethlisberger lost for the season and, of course, no longer having Antonio Brown or LeVeon Bell. The Browns have been a big disappointment, and an improving Pittsburgh defense might just frustrate Baker Mayfield into some mistakes.

Panthers 23, Falcons 16: The Falcons that were supposed to show up this season finally did Sunday against the Saints. But there is no reason to think it will happen with any consistency. The Panthers lost in the snow at Green Bay, and will be eager to atone for that being back home.

Cowboys 27, Lions 20: The Lions are likely without Matthew Stafford again this week. Dallas is playing solid-enough football to be in control of the not-so-great NFC East, and likely will pick up a road win in Detroit.

Colts 17, Jaguars 14: The Colts play everyone close, and this result is assuming Jacoby Brissett will be back this week at quarterback. Besides, it’s unlikely the Colts would lose two consecutive games to sub-.500 teams at home.

Bills 19, Dolphins 16: Miami has suddenly come to life with two consecutive wins after a 0-7 start. The Bills are the better team, but at home the Dolphins probably won’t be a complete pushover.

Ravens 34, Texans 31: Two of the league’s hotshot young quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson, square off. This potential shootout should be interesting to watch.

Vikings 27, Broncos 17: Simply put, the Vikings have a good offense. The Broncos have virtually no offense outside of Phillip Lindsay.

Redskins 7, Jets 6: Two more teams in the hunt for the first overall pick face off. But they’re going to need to not only lose this one, but also have the Bengals beat somebody along the way.

Raiders 27, Bengals 19: The Raiders are just the type of up and down team that could give the Bengals their first win. But then again, Cincinnati is on the road and looked absolutely awful at home last week. Never mind.

Saints 31, Bucs 24: The Saints inexplicably stumbled at home against the Falcons last Sunday. They take it out on Jameis Winston and the turnover-prone Bucs this week.

49ers 20, Cardinals 16: The 49ers continue their amazing resurgence here, while the Cardinals, who have been surprisingly competitive in most games, might make it closer than expected.

Patriots 27, Eagles 23: The Eagles won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, stunning the Patriots to do so. Both teams are coming off a bye this week, but the Patriots might be smarting after losing the last time out to Baltimore.

Rams 20, Bears 19: Two teams that have been disappointing this season. Both are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Both are falling way behind in division races. The Rams would appear to have the better chance to right the ship and contend at least for a wild-card.

Chiefs 35, Chargers 28: The Chiefs and Chargers clash in Mexico City. This could be a last stand for L.A., which sits at 4-6 and desperately needs to win to have any hopes of the postseason. The Chiefs, coming off a collapse against the Titans, probably don’t arrive South of the Border in a very good mood.

— Terry McCormick