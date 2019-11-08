Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Tennessee creating strike team for prescribed forest burns

Updated 7:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Forestry officials in Tennessee say a strike team is being created to perform prescribed burning on public and private forest land in the Cumberland Plateau.

Tennessee Division of Forestry officials said Tuesday that a $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will be used to expand forest fire use and management in Tennessee.

Officials say the forest strike team will perform prescribed burns on more than 1,200 acres (485 hectares) to help reduce damage from wildfires caused by excessive brush, shrubs and trees.

Officials say prescribed fires also encourage native vegetation to grow and maintain plant and animal species whose habitats depend on periodic fire.

Tennessee's forests cover 14 million acres (5.6 million hectares). That's more than half of the state's total acreage.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0