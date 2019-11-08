Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Timeline of the House impeachment hearings Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — An outline of the Democratic-led impeachment hearing Wednesday:

WHEN DOES IT START?

9 a.m. CST.

WHAT HAPPENS THEN?

— House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and ranking Republican Devin Nunes deliver opening remarks.

— Schiff swears in witnesses. They will be Ambassador William "Bill" Taylor and Foreign Service officer George Kent.

— Questions begin and last 90 minutes, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Only Schiff, Nunes and their designated staff can do the asking. Schiff can add additional time for this phase.

— Members get five minutes each to ask questions, alternating between Republicans and Democrats. Schiff can call members in any order.

— Breaks are expected.

— Hearing is expected to end by 3:30 p.m.

