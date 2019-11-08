Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Activist files to run against US Rep. Cooper

Updated 1:18PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee activist Justin Jones has filed to challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper in a 2020 Democratic primary.

A Federal Election Commission document shows Jones filed Monday to seek the Nashville seat.

Jones didn't immediately return requests for comment.

The 24-year-old black activist has held protests and sit-ins at the Tennessee Capitol over the years. Jones and another protester were arrested in February after they were accused of throwing a cup of liquid at former House Speaker Glen Casada and other lawmakers while protesting the bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest inside the Capitol.

Jones' bond conditions include a temporary ban from the Capitol. His court case is ongoing.

Cooper has held the 5th District seat since 2003.

In a statement, Cooper said he likes Jones and welcomes competition from him or anyone.

