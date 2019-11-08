Mersen bringing $65M investment, 100 jobs to Maury Co.

VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Mersen officials announced today the manufacturer will invest up to $65 million over time to establish operations in Columbia.

Mersen, a global leader in electrical power and advanced materials, will create approximately 100 jobs in Maury County. The company will acquire and renovate part of a former industrial building in Columbia. Mersen anticipates the plant will be operational in the second half of 2020.

Headquartered in France, Mersen designs innovative solutions that enable clients to optimize their manufacturing performance. It works with businesses in the energy, electronics, transportation, chemical, pharmaceuticals and process industries. Mersen has 6,900 employees across 35 counties.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 19 economic development projects in Maury County, totaling nearly 4,200 job commitments and $1.38 billion in private capital investment.