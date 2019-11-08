Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Stone wanted to 'debrief' Kushner on DNC email hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone asked for Jared Kushner's contact information in order to "debrief" the president's son-in-law about hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

That's according to testimony from Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who became a key cooperator in the special counsel's Russia probe. He's testifying Tuesday at Stone's criminal trial in federal court in Washington.

Jurors were shown text messages from Stone that included a June message asking for Kushner's contact information. Gates did not say if Stone received Kushner's information. Kushner was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time.

Stone is accused of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House probe of Russian election meddling.

