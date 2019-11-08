Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Prosecutors seek sentencing date for ex-Trump campaign aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.

The request on Monday is a sign that Gates' extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end.

Gates pleaded guilty last year in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He recently testified in the trial of high-powered Washington lawyer Greg Craig and is scheduled to testify this week in the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone.

In a joint status report, the government and Gates' lawyer asked a judge to schedule a sentencing for the middle of December.

