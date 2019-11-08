Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Comedian says Roger Stone pressed him to lie about contacts

Updated 9:48AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A comedian and former talk show host is telling jurors in the Roger Stone trial that the political operative pressured him into backing up lies he told Congress.

Randy Credico says Stone pressed him to "go along" with a false account of the operative's contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The testimony Friday is damaging to Stone as he faces a federal trial on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Credico has occasionally provoked laughter in court and warnings from the judge. He says Stone used references from the movie "The Godfather" to intimidate him into backing up Stone's testimony to Congress.

Stone is a confidant of President Donald Trump who claimed he had inside information that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

