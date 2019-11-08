Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Justice Department announces $95M for Tennessee safety

NASHVILLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced approximately $95 million in awards to support public safety efforts in Tennessee.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee says the awards were announced Thursday in Nashville.

They include nearly $2 million for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's efforts to stop heroin distribution and methamphetamine trafficking. In addition, Memphis and Nashville are both receiving money for their officer peer support programs.

Other awards are aimed at promoting rapid DNA analysis, school safety, and victim services and reducing violent crime. There is also money for needed equipment for several law enforcement agencies.

Funding comes from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, the Office of Justice Programs, and the Office on Violence Against Women.

