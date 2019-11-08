BNA’s Kreulen named TN Aviation Person of the Year

VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

The Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame has recognized Nashville International Airport President and CEO Douglas E. Kreulen, A.A.E., as Tennessee’s 2019 Aviation Person Of The Year.

The TAHF board of directors established the award in 2011 to recognize special accomplishments benefiting aviation in Tennessee. Kreulen is the fourth person honored.

The evening also included the induction and enshrinement of the TAHF Class of 2019: Deborah Baugh of Lebanon, Steve Fossett (1944-2007) of Jackson, Scott M. Niswonger of Greeneville and Col. Ben J. Welch, USAF Ret. of Crossville.

The Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame was founded in 1997. Since its inaugural inductions event in 2002, 76 individuals have been enshrined. Information: www.tnaviationhof.org

Briley returns to Bone McAllester Norton

Former Nashville Mayor David Briley has returned to the law firm of Bone McAllester Norton.

Briley was elected vice mayor in 2015 and then as mayor in 2018.

Briley practiced law from 2007-2018 at Bone McAllester Norton, where he was engaged primarily in civil, commercial and class-action litigation. He represented his clients in a variety of matters in state and federal court in both Tennessee and California, including wage and hour claims asserted by employees, securities class-action litigation and civil litigation. He will continue to concentrate in those areas and will also advise clients on administrative and regulatory matters throughout the state upon his return to the firm.

Before being elected as vice mayor, Briley served as an at-large member of the Metro Council for eight years, during which he served on the Council’s Budget and Finance committee, the ad hoc committee on Solid Waste and the Water Rate Oversight Committee.

Briley is a graduate of Georgetown University and earned his juris doctor at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Rush named interim Children’s Hospital president

Meg Rush, M.D., MMHC, who began her career at Vanderbilt University Medical Center more than three decades ago, has been named interim president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Rush succeeds Luke Gregory, MBA, MHA, the hospital’s longtime chief executive officer who died Oct. 18 following a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

Rush has served as Children’s Hospital chief of staff since 2007 and added the responsibilities of executive medical director in 2012. She has led the development of program strategies for the hospital’s business enterprise – on and off campus – served as a representative from administration to the hospital’s medical staff and led vital quality and safety initiatives.

Rush, an Ohio native, has spent more than half her life in Nashville, arriving in 1984 just after graduation from the University of Cincinnati Medical School while training as a neonatologist.

Dowdle Construction announces two new principals

Allen Buchanan and Chase Manning are now principals at Dowdle Construction Group.

Buchanan has worked with Dowdle for nine years managing and estimating projects. A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Buchanan has a degree in construction management.

Manning has been a project manager with Dowdle since 2013, coming to the company from Hutton Construction in Chattanooga. Manning is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a master’s degree in construction management.

Southern Land hires executives for local projects

Southern Land Company, a real estate developer of multifamily, mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, has hired Charles Warner as senior vice president for mixed-use & commercial.

Warner, who works out of the company’s Nashville headquarters, is responsible for leasing all commercial and retail properties for SLC nationally. A retail property veteran, Warner spent the last 13 years as a partner at Baker Storey McDonald Properties, Inc., of Nashville. During his tenure, he represented numerous retailers, restaurants, landlords and developers, as well as supported the firm’s direct investment arm.

Warner holds a degree in business administration and finance from the University of Richmond.

Thomas Nelson Bibles names VP, publisher

HarperCollins Christian Publishing has hired Philip Nation as vice president and publisher for Thomas Nelson Bibles.

Nation will oversee acquisitions, author and title development, and product innovation for the King James Version, New King James Version, New English Translation, International Children’s Bible and other translations.

Nation previously served in leadership at LifeWay Christian Resources for eight years in various capacities, including ministry development, adult ministry publishing and content development. He holds a doctor of ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and a master of divinity from Beeson Divinity School. He has both written and served as the general editor on a range of projects, including The Mission of God Study Bible.

He also has served in various pastoral roles for 15 years, most recently as the director of advancement and global impact churches for the Baptist World Alliance.

Lipscomb selects White for director’s role

Lipscomb University has named Tennessee Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, a director in its College of Leadership & Public Service. White, who serves as the chair of the Tennessee House Education committee, will be director of leadership and public service for the college.

In his role with Lipscomb’s College of Leadership & Public Service, White will develop leadership development programs for those in public service across the state and around the country with a particular emphasis on rural communities.

Elected to the 83rd Tennessee House District in 2010, White has served on many committees, including Consumer and Human Resources, Fiscal Review, Education Administration and Planning, and Children & Family Affairs. He served as a chair for the Collierville Chamber of Commerce board of directors and has also served as a chair of the Tennessee Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

White served as a principal of Harding Academy in Memphis before running for office.

White earned a master’s degree in conflict management in 2018. He also holds a degree in education from the University of Memphis.

McNeely Brockman hires account executive

McNeely Brockman Public Relations, a boutique communications firm in Nashville, has hired Kimberly Honiball as an account executive.

Honiball studied strategic communications at Elon University in North Carolina where she earned her B.A. in 2017. Honiball previously served as the communications lead at Frist Cressey Ventures and as a junior web consultant at Atiba Software.

Honiball’s experience includes brand development, copy writing and social media strategy.

LOGICFORCE announces promotion and new hire

LOGICFORCE, a legal information technology consultancy, has promoted Chris Albright to technology services team lead and hired Ali Lahouti as business development manager.

Albright will manage the day-to-day support of clients and lead tech support and work directly with the project and implementation team and the internal information technology team to support client needs and manage the technology team.

Albright joined LOGICFORCE in 2017 as a technology consultant and has nearly 10 years of experience in the information technology industry.

Lahouti will lead growth across the Great Lakes region. He has a decade of relationship building experience across multiple industries, including technology.