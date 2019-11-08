VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Southeastern International Film & Music Festival. Almost 90 films in three days in Cambria hotel (118 Eighth Avenue S.) ballrooms and 10 live concerts at The Valentine (312 Broadway) on Broadway on Friday and Saturday nights. Headline acts include country breakout star Matt Williams and Atlanta band The TwoTakes. This event recognizes International and American independent cinema, celebrating filmmakers and their talents, allowing attendees to interact with all the artists through discussions, innovative events and parties. Awards will be presented for each category, as well as a SIFF’s Grand Jury prize for recognition of exceptional work in film. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from the works of Washington Irving. Tickets are $40. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

Free Food Distribution

Each family can receive up to a full grocery cart of fresh food. Unlimited Potential, Inc. will provide supplemental groceries supplied by Second Harvest Food Bank. 290 Winchester Street, Gallatin, 9-11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Nashville Half-Marathon, Marathon & 5K

Race route takes runners through such areas as The Gulch, East Nashville and Broadway. This event supports Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee. Register in advance. Fee: $60 and up. 7:15 a.m. Information

Gallatin Rotary Club

The annual Rotary club dinner and auction has a goal of raising $70,000-plus to support projects of the Gallatin Rotary Club Foundation. Tickets: $75 for two. St. John Vianney Catholic School, 501 N. Water Ave. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Information

NOV. 9-10

St. Matthew Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show

14th annual show and sale features live music, food and holiday gift ideas. Saturday event will feature a wine and cheese reception and the opportunity to meet the artists. Child care will be provided Saturday only. 6-9 p.m. Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 535 Sneed Road, Franklin. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day parade will travel down Broadway from 14th Avenue to Third Avenue. The Grand Marshals will be LTG (Ret) John Castellaw, USMC, and Jeannie Seely, Grand Ole Opry star. 11a.m. Information

Music City Cares Benefit Show

In celebration of Veterans Day, the 2019 Music City Cares Benefit Show will take place at Yee Haw Brewery/Ole Smoky Distillery. The benefit was created to raise awareness for non-profit organizations providing support and services for active military and veterans. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include free lunch for veterans, a motorcycle ride, a music video line dance shoot for AC Thomas, silent auction, Gratitude of Service Awards Ceremony and performances from artists including Tayla Lynn (Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter), Hilary Williams (Hank Jr.’s daughter), Jesse Keith Whitley (Keith Whitley’s son) and many others. Noon-10 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Job Fair

Twenty-one employers are seeking to fill more than 800 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties. They are: Holiday Inn West End, Sysco, Primeflight, Teamwell, Cargill, Amazon, Tennessee Department of Correction, YMCA Fun Company, The Christian Broadcasting Network, Readyserv LLC, Hospitality Staffing Solution, Missionside, Matthew Walker Health Center, National Council on Aging, Vanderbilt University, Contemporary Services, Senior Solutions, Industrial Staffing, Liberty Group, Aramark and Goodwill. Goodwill Career Solutions center, 937 Herman St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Williamson 101 Open House

Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while learning more about the Williamson Chamber. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Business Studio

Building Corporate & Company Brand in a Digital World. This session will cover developing a company brand and how to share the story of your company, corporate or small business brand in a digital world. Presenter, Mila Grigg, CEO of MODA Image and Brand Consulting. Greater Nashville Realtors, 4540 Trousdale Drive. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

James Burton & Friends

Join Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame member and guitar legend James Burton as he takes the stage with his superstar friends Joe Walsh, Brian May of Queen, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Sammy Hagar, Paul Shaffer, Jason Scheff, the longtime lead vocalist of Chicago and Chris Whitehall of the Griswolds. Proceeds from the show will benefit the James Burton Foundation by helping give the gift of music and guitars to school programs, hospitals for children and veterans nationwide. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Hampton Inn & Suites, Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8 a.m. Information

CMA Awards

Country Music’s biggest night features never-before-seen collaborations and performances of the year’s biggest hits in country music. 7 p.m. Bridgestone Arena. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Mayor's Night Out

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting Mayor’s Night Out event on the second Thursday of each month. Nashville residents are invited to voice their concerns in one-on-one conversations with the mayor and Metro department leaders. The first event is being held at Creswell Middle School, 3500 John Mallette Dr., 6-8:30 pm.

VA Town Hall Meeting

TVHS officials will discuss the MISSION Act of 2018, including eligibility requirements for community care (formerly the VA Choice program) and the law’s urgent-care benefit, implemented in June. The presentation will also cover services and activities TVHS offers for women Veterans, an explanation of the VA’s new Whole Health approach to care, and an outline of where Veterans can get flu shots this season. 7 p.m. Our Place Peer Support Center, 120 S. Hancock St., Murfreesboro.

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Williamson Inc., Young Professionals Holiday Party

Mill Creek Brewery, 216 Noah Drive, #140, Franklin. Fee: Members - $20, non-members $30. 5-7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

NOV. 15-17

Christmas Village

Enjoy one of Nashville’s favorite holiday traditions for more than 50 years. Since the first event in 1961, more than $12 million has been given to Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and other charitable organization. Approximately 260 merchants offer a variety of gifts, food, collectibles and more. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Fee: $10 at the door or online and $8 in advance at select SunTrust locations. Children 9 and younger free. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Christmas Harvest Craft Show

Free and open to the public, however, a free-will donation to the Gallatin Miracle Park is encouraged. Gallatin Civic Center, 200 Albert Gallatin Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 615 451-5911.

Salon@615

Walter Isaacson and Evan Thomas, NPL Literary Award Public Lecture. Hume-Fogg Academic High School, 700 Broadway. 10 a.m. Isaacson and Thomas, co-authors of The Wise Men, are two of the preeminent historians of our time. Their conversation on the morning of the Literary Award Gala will highlight creativity, history and innovation that is prevalent throughout both their bodies of work. Free.

Additional Salon@615 event:

Dec. 6: Tomi Adeyemi will discuss her new book. Children of Virtue and Vengeance, the sequel to Children of Blood and Bone. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Guest Speaker: Boyd Barker, Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Topic: The Impact of Agriculture. Fee: $18 for Chamber members before noon, Nov. 15. $20 after deadline, $25 at the door. Non-members $25. Reservations are required. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 175 Cherokee Dock Road Main Gate, Lebanon. Information: 615 452-4000.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Williamson Inc. Annual Celebration

Keynote speaker is Fred Diaz, president and CEO of Mitsubishi. Northside at McEwen, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $55, nonmembers $75. Information

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Talent Solutions Forum

Conversation with Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord and Assistant Commissioner Kenyatta Lovett. Topics: The department’s vision and priorities, how Nashville-area employers and the department can partner on apprenticeships and more. Nashville State Community College, Building H Auditorium, 120 White Bridge Road. 8-8:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow, is featured as part of the Chancellor’s Lecture Series, led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis. Additional date:

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Legislative Update

Topic: Spotlight on Spring Hill. Join Mayor Rick Graham and Victor Lay, city administrator, for an update on Spring Hill. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information