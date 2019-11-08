October real estate trends: $1M-plus in Williamson jumps 42%

VOL. 43 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 8, 2019

Home sales increased 7% in Williamson County in October with 618 sales recorded for the month compared to 579 in October 2018.

Average home sales prices rose to $560,160 compared to $536,431 last October, a 4% increase.

The median sales price was $489,900, an increase of 2% from last October.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 179 averaging $558,474.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $812,290 across 82 sales.

Home sales of $1 million-plus increased 42% with 47 recorded for the month compared to 33 in October 2018.

Twenty percent of home sales for the month were between $300,000-$399,999.

Year-to-date, the number of home sales recorded remains relatively steady with 1% increase compared to the first 10 months of 2018. Average prices has increased 6%.

Home sales increased 4% in the Nashville area and across Davidson County with 1,552 home sales recorded for the month compared to 1,500 sales recorded in October 2018.

Average home sales prices remained relatively steady at $348,569 compared to $349,305 in October 2018.

The median home sale price for the month increased 6% from last year to $292,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 220 averaging $219,461.

Hillsboro/West End (37212) recorded the highest average sales price of $744,132 across 25 sales.

Thirty-three percent of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales of $1 million or more decreased 33% with 36 sales recorded compared to 54 in October 2018.

Through the first 10 months of 2019, the number of home sales recorded has increased 6% and average home sales prices have increased 5% from the same period of 2018.

Home sales in Rutherford County increased 7% with 810 sales recorded in October compared to 760 recorded last year.

Average home sales prices reached $273,707 compared to $259,920 last October, a 5% increase.

The median price was $254,500, an increase of 4% from October 2018.

Murfreesboro's 37128 ZIP code recorded the most home sales for the month with 196 averaging $310,691.

Nolensville (37135) recorded the highest average sales price of $402,000 across three sales.

Forty-eight percent of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

The number of home sales in 2019 has increased 5%, and average home sales prices have increased 6% from the same period of 2018.

Home sales increased 13% in Sumner County with 487 home sales recorded for the month compared to 433 sales recorded last October.

Average price increased 4% for the month to $304,313, compared to $291,922 in October 2018.

Hendersonville's 37075 ZIP recorded the most home sales for the month with 192, as well as the highest average sales price at $343,559.

Thirty-five percent of home sales in October were between $200,000-$299,999.

Through the first 10 months of 2019, the number of units sold has increased 6% and the average sale prices has increased 6%.

