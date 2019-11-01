Lee to agencies: Pause capital project requests

VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is asking state agencies to hold off on seeking money for building new facilities and other capital projects in their upcoming budget requests.

Lee is reviewing budget proposals from Tennessee's 28 state departments this week. The Republican kicked off the budget hearings on Monday, announcing he wants agencies to hit pause on requests that include building or expanding infrastructure.

Lee told reporters that he believes deferring maintenance is a "bad idea" and expects to see a handful of capital projects in the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

Lee has also asked agencies to trim 1% from their budgets. Last year, Lee asked for a 2% cut.

Tennessee revenues have exceeded budgeted estimates so far this fiscal year.