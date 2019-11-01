Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

Panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews

Updated 11:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three committees leading Democrats' impeachment probe have released the first transcripts of closed-door interviews as part of their inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The panels released testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Yovanovich was pushed out of her job in May on Trump's orders.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the panels are releasing the transcripts so "the American public will begin to see for themselves."

Republicans have called for the release of the transcripts as Democrats have held the initial interviews in private.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0