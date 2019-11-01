Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019
Job gains power stocks to more records
Updated 3:18PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing at records again after a solid jobs report reassured investors that the economy was on solid footing despite President Donald Trump's trade war.
Technology and industrial companies rose the most Friday. Apple rose 2.8% and Union Pacific climbed 4.3%.
The S&P 500 closed at a record for the third time this week and had its fourth straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq reached an all-time high for the first time since July.
Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged as investors stepped up their appetite for risk.
The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1%, to 3,066.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 301 points, or 1.1%, to 27,347. The Nasdaq rose 94 points, or 1.1%, to 8,386.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.71%.