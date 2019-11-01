Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

Poll: Impeachment inquiry supported though it's not top priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans approve of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump than disapprove of it.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

But there are warning signs for both parties. Many think the inquiry is motivated mainly by politics.

And only about a third say the inquiry should be a top priority for Congress.

The poll comes as the impeachment investigation is entering a new, public phase as the Democratic-led House investigates the Republican president's dealings with Ukraine and whether he abused his office or compromised national security when he tried to pressure the country to dig up dirt on a political rival.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

