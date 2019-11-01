Stocks end broadly lower, led by banks

VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing modestly lower on Wall Street, but the S&P 500 was still on track for a weekly gain after closing at record highs twice this week.

Banks fell more than the rest of the market Thursday as bond yields plunged, making it harder for banks to make money from mortgages and other loans. Citigroup lost 1.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.68% from 1.79% a day earlier, a big move.

The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,037.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140 points, or 0.5%, to 27,046. The Nasdaq fell 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,292.