VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.78%

Updated 2:49PM
Print

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the third straight week, while remaining historically low and far below their levels of a year ago.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.78% from 3.75% last week. By contrast, the key average rate stood at 4.83% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.19% from 3.18% last week.

Lower borrowing rates have helped revive the housing market, which stumbled last year. New home sales jumped 15.5% in September from a year earlier.

