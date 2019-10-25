Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Stocks climb after Fed cuts rates

Updated 3:20PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the third time this year.

The gains Wednesday were enough to push the S&P 500 to its second record high this week.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday the central bank will likely forgo additional cuts as long as economic growth and inflation matches the Fed's outlook.

General Electric jumped 11.5% after raising its forecast for a key measure of profitability.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,046.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115 points, or 0.4%, to 27,186. The Nasdaq rose 27 points, or 0.3%, to 8,303.

Small-company stocks fell.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0