Week 9 predictions: Newton-less Panthers still too much for Titans

VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

Panthers 23, Titans 17: The Titans are back on the road and might run into problems as the Panthers will be eager to atone for the beating they took from the 49ers. Injured Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will remain on the sideline for this one.

Undrafted rookie QB Kyle Allen had led the Panthers to four consecutive wins before losing to the undefeated 49ers Sunday.

49ers 28, Cardinals 17: The 49ers should stay unbeaten against the Cardinals, who are improving, but still don’t have enough to keep up.

Jaguars 17, Texans 16: The Jaguars usually play well in London, and the Texans might be reeling from the loss from J.J. Watt.

Eagles 24, Bears 20: The Eagles bounced back last week by beating the Bills and should be able to overcome the Bears and struggling Mitch Trubisky.

Viking 27, Chiefs 24: Patrick Mahomes > Kirk Cousins. But Kirk Cousins > Matt Moore.

Colts 22, Steelers 17: The Colts aren’t always pretty, but they are 5-2 and lead the AFC South. They should be able to win in Pittsburgh against the depleted Steelers.

Dolphins 3, Jets 2: This might be Miami’s best chance to win a game, but it could take them out of the running for the first overall pick.

Bills 20, Redskins 14: The Redskins are in disarray at the quarterback position, and Buffalo’s stout defense should take advantage of that.

Lions 31, Raiders 28: Both of these teams might be better than was expected at the start of the season. Look for this one to likely be a high scoring contest.

Seahawks 28, Buccaneers 20: The Bucs can put up points but are also prone to turnovers. Seattle should take full advantage of that.

Packers 26, Chargers 23: The Chargers have been in a lot of close games and have come up short in most of them. The Packers will make it hard on the injury-plagued Chargers.

Browns 24, Broncos 20: Cleveland has been a disappointment this season, but should have enough to defeat the struggling Broncos.

Patriots 30, Ravens 24: New England is unbeaten but has played a soft schedule. The Pats might get a challenge from the Ravens, but should be up to it.

Cowboys 30, Giants 20: This has the potential to be yet another Monday night clunker.

— Terry McCormick