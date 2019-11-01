VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

Formula remains the same: Run Henry, play tough defense By Terry McCormick Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



The Titans have their first two-game win streak this season and will put it to the test against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte.

The Panthers suffered their first lost since Kyle Allen took over as the starting quarterback, getting thumped 51-13 by the undefeated 49ers on Sunday. The key for the Titans may be to keep winning the turnover battle.

First down

Get Derrick Henry going. Henry had 75 yards on 16 carries against Tampa. Much of that came on a couple of big runs, but Henry still has too many runs for losses, thanks largely to poor interior line play.

Second down

Keep playing defense. The defense continues to make big plays, even when put into tough situations from the offense’s struggles and questionable play calls in key situations from Coach Mike Vrabel.

Third down

Play it straight. Vrabel has been guilty of some mind-boggling play calls in key situations that will sooner or later cost them a game. That has to stop and Vrabel has to quit risking games foolishly when it is unnecessary.

Fourth down

Welcome back, Ryan Succop. The Titans’ injured kicker is eligible to come off injured reserve this week and hopefully can solve their kicking problems.