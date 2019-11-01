VOL. 43 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 1, 2019

Third Coast Improv Fest. The event is back for its fifth year, celebrating the art of improv comedy. The lineup includes Nashville-based improv groups including LOL Nashville and Murder She Joked, as well as out of town troupes such as the festival headliner, Chicago’s HERE the (Improvised) Musical. Shows will take place at Third Coast Comedy Club and The Loft at Third Coast in Marathon Village through Saturday. Attendees have the option to attend with block passes ($10), day passes ($18) or three-day passes ($40). The HERE musical is Friday, 8:30 p.m., and tickets must be purchased separately. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition with Gloria Steinem 6:15 p.m. War Memorial Building & Legislative Plaza, 301 Sixth Avenue North. N. Fee: $31.50 includes a signed copy of the book “The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!” Information

Additional Salon@615 events:

• Nov. 6: Ta-Nehisi Coates will discuss his latest work, The Water Dancer. James K. Polk Theater, TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a copy of the book.

• Nov. 16: Walter Isaacson and Evan Thomas, NPL Literary Award Public Lecture. Hume-Fogg Academic High School, 700 Broadway. 10 a.m.

• Dec. 6: Tomi Adeyemi will discuss her new book. Children of Virtue and Vengeance, the sequel to Children of Blood and Bone. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Backyard Bluegrass Bash

In celebration of the rich music history in Sumner County enjoy an afternoon filled with amazing live music, delicious food, vendor shopping, dancing and some of the best bluegrass music. Douglass-Clark House, 2115 Long Hollow Pike. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

Nashville Kosher Hot Chicken Festival

Now in its fifth year, the festival, which was started by a group of friends who wanted to celebrate both their Jewish and Nashville culinary traditions, also provides an opportunity for those who keep kosher to try the breaded, fried and very spicy dish for which Nashville is famous. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Akiva School on the campus of the Gordon JCC, 801 Percy Warner Blvd. Free. Food available for sale from Hurts Hot Chicken. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

Chamber North Social

Join Chamber North for an evening of fun and networking at 624 Events space in Germantown, on the second floor above The Lab. We will be joined by our very own mixologist, crafting specialty North Nashville themed cocktails, music, food and more. 4-6 p.m. Information

Cheatham County Democrats Bring a Friend Meeting

Guest speaker will be Pam Frejosky, administrator of elections, who will demonstrate Cheatham County’s new voting machines and discuss the upcoming election process. Pinnacle Bank, (Denney Room, second floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m. Information

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Afternoon meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. Best Western Franklin, 1308 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. This is a free, members-only event. Registration required. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Topic: Design Thinking and Branding in Public Transportation. Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Drive. 7:30-9:15 a.m. Fee: free. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. 211 Commerce Street. Fee: Free to new chamber members. Registration is requested. Information

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

NOV. 7-8

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present a special event featuring The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from the works of Washington Irving. Tickets are $40. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Nashville Half-Marathon, Marathon & 5K

Race route takes you through some of Nashville’s beautiful and historic areas including The Gulch, East Nashville and ending on Broadway. There is a relay option for this race. This event is to support Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee. Register in advance. Fee: $60 and up. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Gallatin Rotary Club

The annual Rotary club dinner and auction has a goal to raise over $70,000 to support projects of the Gallatin Rotary Club Foundation. Tickets: $75 for two. St. John Vianney Catholic School, 501 N. Water Ave. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Information

NOV. 9-10

St. Matthew Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show

14th Annual Fine Arts Show and Sale with live music, food, and lots of holiday gift ideas. Saturday event will feature a wine and cheese reception and the opportunity to meet the artists. Child care will be provided Saturday only. 6-9 p.m. Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 535 Sneed Road, Franklin. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day parade will travel down Broadway from 14th Avenue to Third Avenue. The Grand Marshals will be LTG (Ret) John Castellaw, USMC and Jeannie Seely, Grand Ole Opry star. 11a.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Williamson 101 Open House

Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while learning more about the Williamson Chamber. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Business Studio

Building Corporate & Company Brand in a Digital World. This session will cover developing a company brand and how to share the story of your company, corporate or small business brand in a digital world. Presenter, Mila Grigg, CEO of MODA Image and Brand Consulting. Greater Nashville Realtors, 4540 Trousdale Drive. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Hampton Inn & Suites – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8 a.m. Information

CMA Awards

Country Music’s biggest night features never-before-seen collaborations and performances of the year’s biggest hits in country music. 7 p.m. Bridgestone Arena. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Williamson Inc., Young Professionals Holiday Party

Mill Creek Brewery, 216 Noah Drive, #140, Franklin. Fee: Members - $20, non-members $30. 5-7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Williamson Inc. Annual Celebration

Keynote speaker, Fred Diaz, president and CEO of Mitsubishi. Help us celebrate this year’s accomplishments and look forward to new programs and events for 2020. Northside at McEwen, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members- $55, non-members - $75. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis. Additional dates:

• Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham. Information