The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

US Figure Skating awards nationals to Nashville, San Jose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The final qualifying event for the U.S. figure skating team headed to the 2022 Beijing Olympics will take place in Nashville after the city was awarded that year's national championships.

U.S. Figure Skating announced Wednesday its signature event will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 3-9, 2022. It's the first time Nashville will host the U.S. championships since 1997.

The organization also announced the 2021 championships will take place in San Jose, California.

This season's national championship will take place Jan. 20-26 at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Greensboro has become a regular home for the event, hosting it in 2011 and 2015.

