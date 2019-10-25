Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Injured South Carolina RB Dowdle to miss Vanderbilt game

Updated 2:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting tailback Rico Dowdle will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a sprained right knee.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp says Dowdle won't play Saturday against Vanderbilt after missing last week's 41-21 loss at Tennessee. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was hurt on the first snap against Florida on Oct. 19.

Dowdle wore a brace on the knee while on the sidelines.

Muschamp said Tuesday that Dowdle moved well at practice, but is targeting South Carolina's home game against No. 20 Appalachian State on Nov. 9 as a more likely return to the field for the running back.

Dowdle started the team's first seven games, rushing for 457 yards and four touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0