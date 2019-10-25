Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Fire restrictions lifted at Obed River park in Tennessee

ONEIDA (AP) — The National Park Service says Obed Wild and Scenic River in Tennessee has lifted restrictions on open fires in backcountry areas.

Drought conditions prompted the campfire restrictions on Sept. 20. The park says weather can change rapidly and visitors and residents should keep informed of fire danger and conditions.

The park advises using caution when building fires. Campfire should be completely extinguished with water and cold to the touch before they're left unattended. The parks said in a news release that fire must be used in accordance with state, local and park regulations.

