The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Great Smoky Mountains park to allow electronic bikes

GATLINBURG (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says it is allowing electronic bicycles everywhere regular bicycles are currently allowed.

According to the park, a new regulation allows cyclists to use low speed e-bikes in Class 1 or Class 2. Those provide electronic assistance until the rider reaches 20 miles per hour.

Thanks to the change, bicycles and e-bikes are now allowed on any park road where motor vehicles are allowed, including seasonally closed roads and several trails.

The park news release says e-bikes will enable more people to enjoy a cycling experience in the park.

