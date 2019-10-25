Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Gains edge S&P 500 closer to record high

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose following some solid company earnings reports and signs of progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The gains Friday put the S&P 500 close to the all-time closing high it reached in July. The benchmark index also posted its third straight weekly gain.

Technology, financial and communications services stocks powered the rally.

Intel soared 8.1% after turning in standout results for its latest quarter.

The buying accelerated after the U.S. Trade Representative's office issued a statement saying the discussions with China's negotiating team "made headway."

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 3,022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152 points, or 0.6%, to 26,958. The Nasdaq added 57 points, or 0.7%, to 8,243.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80%.

