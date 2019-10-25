Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

EU envoys agree that Brexit extension is needed

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU ambassadors have agreed on the principle of granting Britain's request for another extension to the Brexit deadline but have yet to decide on the length of the new delay.

Speaking Friday after EU ambassadors met with the EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said ambassadors "have agreed to the principle of an extension" and their work will "continue in the coming days."

Britain is scheduled to leave the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31 but has asked for a three-month extension to that deadline.

A European diplomat, speaking anonymously because discussions are ongoing, said EU ambassadors will meet again on Monday to discuss the length of the Brexit extension.

