VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Tennessee announces state's 2nd vaping-related death

NASHVILLE (AP) — Health officials in Tennessee say a second person in the state has died from a vaping-related respiratory illness.

News outlets report the death in West Tennessee was confirmed Thursday by the state Department of Health. No other details about the victim were immediately available. Tennessee's first confirmed vaping-related death was reported last week. The victim was a 26-year-old Nashville man.

The state department says nearly 60 cases of vaping-related illness have been reported in Tennessee. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were about 1,604 cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use associated with lung injury nationwide as of Oct. 22. It says 34 of those cases were fatal.

State and federal health officials have urged the public to consider not vaping while the illnesses are under investigation.

