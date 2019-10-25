Tech gains fail to lift rest of market

VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned in a mixed finish on Wall Street as big gains by technology companies were offset by losses in health care, communications services and other sectors.

Microsoft, PayPal and Lam Research all rose after posting solid results in the latest quarter.

The tech sector added to its already sizable gains this year, which are far outpacing the rest of the market.

Communication companies fared the worst. Twitter plunged 20.8% after reporting weak results.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,010.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28 points, or 0.1%, to 26,805. The Nasdaq rose 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,185.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.76%.