Branson: Brexit 'saddest' event for UK since World War II

VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Virgin Group founder Richard Branson says Brexit is the "saddest thing" that's happened to Britain and Europe since World War II.

Speaking in Israel, where he was inaugurating new Virgin Atlantic services, Branson said British voters were "misled" before the 2016 referendum and if given another chance would vote to stay in Europe.

He added: "I would certainly recommend that that's how they should vote."

British lawmakers blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempt Tuesday to fast-track his Brexit bill through Parliament so that the U.K. can leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.

Britain is now awaiting a decision from Brussels about whether the bloc will delay the U.K.'s scheduled departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.