Week 8 predictions

VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Titans 24, Bucs 23: It’s hard to have faith in the Titans after one win, but the Bucs aren’t lighting the league on fire, either. The Titans have to get after Jameis Winston and can’t let WR Mike Evans – 27 catches, 464 yards, four touchdowns – beat them down the field.

Vikings 31, Redskins 16: Kirk Cousins, who suddenly is living up to the big contract he signed last year, goes against his former team. The Redskins are one of the league’s dregs this season, and the Vikings are at home and playing solid football.

Seahawks 26, Falcons 20: Dan Quinn’s time in Atlanta might be running out soon. Another game like Sunday’s loss against the Rams, and it could be over. This team is far too talented to be 1-6, but with the Seahawks smarting from an upset by the Ravens, chances are good the Falcons will be 1-7 after Russell Wilson & Co. are done.

Colts 24, Broncos 17: With Andrew Luck gone, the Colts are far from flashy. But Jacoby Brissett is good, and so is the offensive line. Plus, Indy has a defense for maybe the first time since Ted Marchibroda was coaching there decades ago. Denver is just struggling, and Joe Flacco will be a sitting target for the Colts.

Saints 23, Cardinals 20: The Saints just keep rolling, even without Drew Brees, who should be back soon. The Cardinals are improving by embracing what Kyler Murray does and letting him play. If this game was in Arizona, I might pick the upset, but as it is, the Saints should get it done.

Rams 35, Bengals 20: The Bengals suddenly are challenging the Dolphins in the race for the No. 1 pick, and they don’t even have a slogan like “Tank for Tua” behind them. The Rams may have fixed their issues against the Falcons and get another cupcake this week to be sure.

Eagles 24, Bills 23: The Eagles have been up and down this season and are coming off a road thumping in Dallas. They are too talented to play that poorly. That said, the Bills defense is good enough that Buffalo could easily steal this one and continue the resurgence that is going on in upstate New York.

Chargers 27, Bears 21: The Chargers, wracked by injuries, have been major underachievers thus far. The Bears haven’t lived up to what they did last year either. Somebody has got to come out with a win. Phillip Rivers > Mitch Truibisky.

Lions 34, Giants 24: Detroit has lost three consecutive games, and most of those have been close losses to good teams. The rebuilding Giants are not very good. As long as Saquan Barkley doesn’t run wild, the Lions should bounce back and win this week.

49ers 17, Panthers 16: A surprisingly good matchup with the 49ers coming in unbeaten at 6-0 and the Panthers having not lost since Kyle Allen replaced an injured Cam Newton. Look for a low-scoring defensive struggle with the Niners getting the edge by playing at home.

Jaguars 20, Jets 17: The Jaguars seem to play up or down to the level of competition. Minus Jalen Ramsey now, there should be fewer distractions in Jacksonville, and the front seven is still talented. The Jets are better now that Sam Darnold is back, but New York is still a long way from being a contender.

Texans 33, Raiders 24: Houston’s high-powered offense was kept in check by Indianapolis, but look for DeShaun Watson to bounce back strong against the Raiders, who can score points, but also likely will give up a high number, as well, judging from their loss at Green Bay last week.

Patriots 41, Browns 28: The education of Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens continues, this time courtesy of Dean Belichick and Professor Brady. The unbeaten Pats should stay perfect at home, as the New England defense should harass the Browns into more of the mistakes they have been making most of the year.

Packers 31, Chiefs 26: If Patrick Mahomes was healthy, this might be the best matchup of the regular season. Somehow Aaron Rodgers dueling against Matt Moore isn’t quite as appealing. Therefore, the nod goes to the Packers, even at Arrowhead.

Steelers 20, Dolphins 16: Who had the bright idea to put this on Monday night? It’s not 1978.

— Terry McCormick