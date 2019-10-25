Goal for Bucs game? Don’t let it come down to Parkey’s foot

VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

For one week at least, the switch to Ryan Tannehill sparked the Titans offense, leading them to a 23-20 win against the Chargers. Now, the Titans must see if that can carry over into this week against Tampa Bay.

The Bucs, like the Titans, have largely struggled but are coming off a bye week loss where they were thrashed in London by the Carolina Panthers. The key will be for the Titan defense to get the upper hand against Jameis Winston, who has been inconsistent this season and throughout his career.

First down

Harass Winston into mistakes. Jameis Winston threw five interceptions and lost a fumble against Carolina. You can’t win doing that, and the Titans defense has been playing well for the most part this year. It could be a recipe for success for Tennessee.

Second down

Stay with Simmons. Jeffery Simmons, the Titans first-round pick, came off the non-football injury list, and played well in his debut, recording a sack and a tackle for loss among his four stops. He could allow the Titans to get pressure without as much blitzing, which should make a good defense even better.

Third down

Keep the offense opened up. It wasn’t all Marcus Mariota’s fault that the offense struggled, but Ryan Tannehill managed to get receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis involved and allowed them to run after the catch. Now they will have to try and build and expand on that after teams have seen it on film.

Fourth down

Don’t let the kicking game decide it. Until Ryan Succop returns, the Titans kicking has to be considered a minus. Cody Parkey, who missed an extra point Sunday, replaced Cairo Santos, who missed four field goals. The best bet: Try to be far enough ahead that a clutch field goal isn’t needed. Succop will be eligible to return in week 9.