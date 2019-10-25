Former clerk, paralegal joins firm as associate

VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

James Brandon Tomlin has joined MTR Family Law as an associate.

Tomlin is a 2019 graduate of Belmont University College of Law, where he was president of the Family Law Society and was a member of the Belmont American Inns of Court. Tomlin graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2015 with a degree in criminal justice.

He worked as a law clerk and paralegal at MTR Family Law.

Bradley partner Odubeko receives diversity award

Junaid Odubeko, a partner in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office, is the recipient of Bradley’s 2019 Diversity Leadership Award.

Created in furtherance of the firm’s core values of inclusion and diversity, the Diversity Leadership Award recognizes a Bradley partner who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to promoting and advancing diversity within the firm.

Odubeko is an active member of Bradley’s recruiting committee and chair of the firm’s Lawyers of Color Resource Group. As the Nashville ombudsman, he is responsible for addressing workplace concerns and issues raised by attorneys and staff.

He also has served on the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, which is a national organization made up of general counsel and law firm managing partners dedicated to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession.

Odubeko is a fellow in the Nashville Bar Association and has completed the Tennessee Bar Association’s Leadership Program.

A member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Odubeko focuses his practice on advising and representing clients in complex commercial and business disputes and real estate litigation. He also is an adjunct professor of campaign finance and elections law at Vanderbilt University Law School.

Cooper named director of Metro Department of Law

Mayor John Cooper has appointed of former Tennessee Attorney General Robert E. Cooper Jr. as director of the Metro Department of Law.

As law director, Cooper will supervise Metro Government’s legal work and advise the mayor’s office and Metro Council on issues facing the city.

Cooper served as attorney general from 2006 to 2014. As Tennessee’s chief legal officer, he represented the state in areas such as environmental enforcement, antitrust violations, Medicaid fraud and consumer protection. He successfully protected the interests of the state’s taxpayers in high-profile litigation and helped negotiate a $25-billion multistate and federal mortgage servicing settlement in 2012 that brought almost $240 million in relief for struggling Tennessee homeowners.

Before his appointment as attorney general, Cooper served as legal counsel to Gov. Phil Bredesen 2002-2006. He is a member of the Metropolitan Community Oversight Board and will step down upon taking office as law director.

Cooper works in the Compliance & Government Investigations Practice Group at Bass, Berry & Sims in Nashville. Before joining the firm, he worked as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Louis F. Oberdorfer in Washington, D.C. Cooper has also taught at Vanderbilt Law School as an adjunct professor of law.

He is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, Tennessee Bar Foundation and Nashville Bar Foundation. Cooper holds a degree from Princeton University and a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was managing editor of the Yale Law Journal.

First Tennessee adds Malin to Trust Division

First Tennessee Bank has hired industry veteran Rob D. Malin as senior trust officer and estate planning counsel for the bank’s recently expanded trust division in Nashville.

Malin will report to senior vice president Stephen Russell, who in July was appointed head of trust and estate administration for the Middle Tennessee region.

Malin has almost a decade of professional experience in estate planning, trust and estate administration. Most recently, he was a partner at a leading Memphis law firm, where he worked closely with clients to help define their financial and personal legacies.

Malin is certified as a specialist in estate planning law by the American Bar Association-accredited Estate Law Specialist Board, Inc. He earned his J.D. from the University of Memphis.

Banking vets Dillingham, Belk migrate to Pinnacle

Joe Dillingham has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial adviser to grow the firm’s middle market and corporate banking market share, and Sam Belk, former Wells Fargo executive and veteran banking leader, will join Pinnacle Financial Partners later this year to help the firm build additional capacity for the future.

Dillingham has 30 years of experience in commercial banking, including 15 years as a leader at Synovus Bank and Fifth Third Bank.

He has served a broad cross section of business types, including asset-based, commercial and industrial, health care, music, not-for-profit and government. Dillingham was most recently director of corporate banking and middle market at Synovus, and before that was the middle market banking division head at Fifth Third.

He got his start at Commerce Union, which eventually became Bank of America, after earning consecutive degrees – a bachelor’s in economics and an MBA – from Vanderbilt University.

Belk will serve as a senior lending officer and manage a team of middle-market commercial financial advisers from the firm’s headquarters in downtown Nashville. He will start Dec. 2.

Belk comes to Pinnacle with 40 years of banking experience. He spent 26 of those years at Bank of America, where he held various positions, including market executive. He spent another 14 years at Wells Fargo starting or leading the bank’s commercial operations in Nashville, Louisville, Birmingham, New Orleans and Arkansas. He most recently was Wells’ top executive in Nashville and the region, responsible for commercial banking in the Mid-South division.

Belk is a graduate of the University of North Carolina.

Slater, Roenbeck named to Genesco leadership posts

Nashville-based Genesco Inc. has named Dave Slater vice president of financial planning & analysis and investor relations and Clyde Roenbeck as regional vice president supporting the company’s store growth and cost savings initiatives, including market planning, site selection and lease term negotiations.

Slater joins Genesco from Brookdale Senior Living, where he was senior vice president, financial planning & analysis since 2016. Previous experience includes six years at Chicos FAS as vice president, financial planning & analysis, and vice president, investor relations; five years as director of finance for Dollar Trees Stores Inc.; and more than 10 years at Walmart Stores, Inc., where he held various positions, including director of finance for Sam’s Club merchandising.

Roenbeck has served in a variety of roles with the company’s former Lids/Hat World business, including executive vice president for Lids Team Sports, executive vice president of retail operations, director of real estate, and regional director.

Roenbeck brings more than 30 years of specialty retail and footwear industry experience to his new role with Genesco.

ADS security taps VP for acquisitions

ADS Security recently promoted veteran security executive Victor Chapman to vice president of acquisitions.

Chapman has more than 40 years of experience in the industry and has spent the past four years with ADS Security as a training manager.

In his new position, Chapman will work alongside Paul Dyson, who currently leads ADS’ acquisition efforts, to coordinate acquisition and growth activity working to expand ADS Security’s presence.

Specifically, he will oversee the identification, evaluation and recommendation of acquisition candidates ensuring all prospective candidates align with ADS Security’s mission and strategic direction.

Before his promotion, Chapman was the training and development manager for ADS.