VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Tennessee QB Maurer unlikely to play against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says quarterback Brian Maurer is "probably doubtful" for Saturday's game with South Carolina after the freshman sustained a concussion in each of the Volunteers' last two contests.

Pruitt updated Maurer's status Wednesday by noting the freshman hasn't taken any reps in practice this week. Pruitt had said Monday that he'd know more about Maurer's availability in the next few days.

Tennessee's only other scholarship quarterbacks are junior Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout. Pruitt says he's giving both the same amount of reps in practice this week.

Maurer has been knocked out of each of his three starts since unseating Guarantano as Tennessee's first-team quarterback.

Maurer left a 35-13 loss to No. 1 Alabama last week late in the first quarter. Guarantano replaced him but was benched in favor of Shrout midway through the fourth period after his fourth-and-goal fumble was returned 100 yards for an Alabama touchdown.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

