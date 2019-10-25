VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Friday, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

THROUGH OCT. 27

Boo at the Zoo

Children dressed in their favorite costumes are invited to enjoy carnival games, carousel rides, hayrides and trick-or-treating. Event sells out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. 5-9 p.m. Information

Cheekwood Harvest

A celebration of all things fall with pumpkins, mums, scarecrows and more. Tuesday- Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $20, seniors $18, college students $16, youth (3-17) $13, 2 and younger free. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkin Fest

Pumpkin Fest is an annual fall tradition for Franklin with more than 65 thousand visitors of all ages on Main Street. Guests can experience new activities such as Williamson County High School Battle of the Bands, revamped costume parade and Leiper’s Fork Distillery Whiskey Lounge. Another exciting addition to Pumpkinfest will be activities at Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens, including a Heritage Classroom pop-up, pumpkin patch, photo opportunity, book talks and more from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Franklin. Free, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Information

Once in a Blue Moon

The Land Trust for Tennessee’s largest fundraiser celebrates its 19th year. Glen Leven Farm, 4000 Franklin Pike. Must be 21 or older to attend. Fees: New Moon Ticket (35 years and younger) $125, Blue Moon Ticket: $250. Information

Sumner County Wine Brew Festival 2019

An exciting upscale festival featuring a selection of fine wines, beers from local breweries, and food samples from area restaurants. Public event. Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Note: purchase tickets before event. Information

Haunted Museum

Chilling ghost stories from Tennessee’s past, as well as snacks, games, art activities and costume parades. Those attending the Haunted Museum event are invited to wear costumes and join in on the fun. The Nashville Public Library’s Puppet Truck also will be on-site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.,Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

• Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

• Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition with Gloria Steinem 6:15 p.m. War Memorial Building & Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave. N. Fee: $31.50 includes a signed copy of the book The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off! Information

Additional Salon@615 events:

Nov. 6: Ta-Nehisi Coates will discuss his latest work, The Water Dancer. James K. Polk Theater, TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $37.50, includes a copy of the book.

Nov. 16: Walter Isaacson and Evan Thomas, NPL Literary Award Public Lecture. Hume-Fogg Academic High School, 700 Broadway. 10 a.m.

Dec. 6: Tomi Adeyemi will discuss her new book. Children of Virtue and Vengeance, the sequel to Children of Blood and Bone. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free

SATURDAY, NOV 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Backyard Bluegrass Bash

In celebration of the rich music history in Sumner County enjoy an afternoon filled with amazing live music, delicious food, vendor shopping, dancing and some of the best bluegrass music. Douglass-Clark House, 2115 Long Hollow Pike. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Afternoon meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. Best Western Franklin, 1308 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. This is a free, members-only event. Registration required. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Topic: Design Thinking and Branding in Public Transportation Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Drive. 7:30-9:15 a.m. Fee: free. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. 211 Commerce Street. Fee: Free to new chamber members. Registration is requested. Information

NOV. 7-8

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present a special event featuring The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from the works of Washington Irving. Tickets are $40. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Gallatin Rotary Club

The annual Rotary club dinner and auction has a goal to raise over $70,000 to support projects of the Gallatin Rotary Club Foundation. Tickets: $75 for two. St. John Vianney Catholic School, 501 N. Water Ave. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day parade will travel down Broadway from 14th Avenue to Third Avenue. The Grand Marshals will be LTG (Ret) John Castellaw, USMC and Jeannie Seely, Grand Ole Opry star. 11a.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Williamson 101 Open House

Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while learning more about about the Williamson Chamber. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Hampton Inn & Suites – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Williamson Inc. Annual Celebration

Keynote speaker, Fred Diaz, president and CEO of Mitsubishi. Help us celebrate this year’s accomplishments and look forward to new programs and events for 2020. Northside at McEwen, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members- $55, Non-members - $75. Information