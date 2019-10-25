Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for September 2019

|10 Century
|Nashville
|37214
|9/4
|Century Blvd Propco LLC
|Hotel 10 Century LP
|$80,237,500
|100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmonson
|Nashville
|37211
|9/11
|Nxrt Brentwood LLC
|Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC
|$62,250,000
|660 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|9/19
|Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Owner LLC
|Passco Hickory Dst
|$53,350,000
|1740 Jp Hennessy
|Lavergne
|37086
|9/30
|1740 JP Hennessy Drive LLC
|Sinomax East Inc
|$33,000,000
|149 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|9/12
|Bridge WF TN Abbington LLC
|NXRT Abbington LLC
|$28,050,000
|1740 Jp Hennessy
|Lavergne
|37086
|9/30
|Sinomax East Inc
|800 Broadway
|$20,804,461
|1066 Lady Nashville
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/18
|KWA/HH LLC
|HHT Investors LLC
|$15,300,000
|1702, 1704, 1706, 1708 Nassau, 1703, 1705, 1707, 1709 1715, 1729 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|9/10
|LMC 808 Gateway Holdings LLC
|BH2-Nashville Parks A LLC
|$10,500,000
|120, 200 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|9/5
|200 Cumberland Bend LLC
|200 Cumberland Bend Real Estate Parthip
|$8,500,000
|2960 Armory
|Nashville
|37204
|9/30
|JGC Food Co LLC
|MCM TN LLC
|$8,000,000
|1214 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|9/12
|Reed Family Trust
|CK Spacemax Nashville LLC
|$7,700,000
|415 Brick Church Park
|Nashville
|37207
|9/26
|TAK Prop LLC
|Iron Mountain Info Mgmt LLC
|$6,426,055
|5111 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|9/17
|Plaza Talpa Nashville LLC
|Mara Inv Part
|$4,876,000
|2733 McCampbell
|Nashville
|37214
|9/16
|2733 Property LLC
|TN-Alf Holdings LLC
|$4,050,000
|851 Fesslers
|Nashville
|37210
|9/17
|RTC Hill Building LLC
|Warehouse Ventures GP
|$2,925,000
|3308, 3312 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/5
|Urban View West LLC
|Sisemore Norma
|$2,850,000
|1808 Patterson
|Nashville
|37203
|9/3
|Compass Point Holdings LLC
|White Jean Evette; White Timothy D
|$2,785,000
|903 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/11
|Crowell Capital Part GP
|Ray Steve; Ray Steve K
|$2,325,000
|1109 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/3
|Wiseman Craig M; Wiseman Kimberly K
|Jane Chera Revocable Living Trust
|$2,287,500
|1823 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|9/13
|KBB Parthip
|Dematteo Deborah Ann Taylor; Meyer Jill Leigh Taylor; Taylor Camille A; Taylor Lesley Brooke; Taylor Randall Eugene; Taylor Richard Edwin Jr; Taylor Robert Jordan Jr; Kawatra Sunil Conservator; Dematteo Deborah Ann Taylor; Meyer Jill Leigh Taylor; Taylor Camille A; Taylor Lesley Brooke; Taylor Randall Eugene; Taylor Richard Edwin Jr; Taylor Robert Jordan Jr
|$2,195,000
|704 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/3
|Chera Jane
|TN Parks & Greenways Foundation; Tenngreen
|$2,050,000
|3108 Long
|Nashville
|37203
|9/3
|Parthenon Inv LLC
|Avoca LLC
|$1,900,000
|4523 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|9/5
|Valor Collegiate Academies
|Mt View LLC
|$1,800,000
|6682 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/19
|6700 Charlotte Part LLC
|James A Lewis 2012 Irrevocable Trust
|$1,752,600
|1213 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/10
|TN Parks & Greenways Foundation
|1213 Music Row LLC; Silver Equities 2 LLC
|$1,750,000
|90 Parris
|Nashville
|37210
|9/25
|EMF Prop LLC; Mitchell Prop LLC
|Dawkins Peter; Dawkins Susan L
|$1,625,000
|1320 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|9/20
|FFNRP LLC
|Abu-Salim Majed; Ayesh Salah; Salim Majic
|$1,580,000
|1008 Scovel, 1212 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/4
|1212 9th Ave North LLC
|Greater First Street Missionary Baptist Church
|$1,500,000
|5040, 5042 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|9/27
|Linbar Flats LLC
|LB Assoc LLC
|$1,375,000
|4233, 4245 Hurricane Creek
|Antioch
|37013
|9/5
|Johnson Charles Michael
|Genesis 1518 LLC
|$1,300,000
|400 Craighead
|Nashville
|37204
|9/11
|Chen Annie
|James Isaac Cannon Trust; Sewell Cynthia P; Stallings Anna Kate C; Augustus Stanford Cannon Trust; Emmeline Maeve Cannon Trust
|$1,200,000
|328 Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|9/25
|Kwi Prop LLC
|Mitchell Michael J; Mitchell Teresa L
|$1,100,000
|3203 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|9/6
|Greater First Street Missionary Baptist Church Inc
|Victory Baptist Church of Nashville Inc
|$1,100,000
|509, 511, 513, 515 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|9/20
|Lemons & Lemonade Education Trust 2015*4; Sisters of The Bvm 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust
|North Lights LLC
|$1,061,370
|1277 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|9/20
|Tri Star Energy LLC
|Petro Express Prop LLC
|$990,000
|555 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|9/17
|Banker Vishal A
|Barry Westbrook 401K LLC Trust; Westbrook Barry Trustee
|$950,000
|102 Duke
|Nashville
|37207
|9/5
|102 Duke LLC
|MWC LLC
|$775,000
|0 New Providence
|Madison
|37115
|9/5
|Hon Old Hickory LLC
|Edward W Meek IRA
|$670,000
|2631 Grandview
|Nashville
|37211
|9/10
|Stout Anna R; Stout Ryan G
|Cowboyvol LLC
|$641,500
|2819 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/26
|AAA Locksmith Inc
|Mesfin Tsegai K
|$580,000
|9563 Highway 96
|Franklin
|37064
|9/24
|Riddle Dixie D; Riddle William S
|Horner Jason R
|$575,000
|615 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|9/16
|Vp 2206 21St LLC
|Vp Holdings LLC
|$563,700
|513 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|9/13
|McWhirter Mary C
|Gray Billy Estate
|$500,000
|2000 Old Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/16
|Dorroll Aimee; Dorroll Nick
|L C Anderson Living Trust
|$480,000
|1020 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|9/5
|Hon Old Hickory LLC
|Turning Point Church Inc
|$475,000
|1900 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/10
|Duerksen Family Trust
|Mainland Belmont LLC
|$400,000
|528 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|9/10
|Hither & Yonder Co LLC
|528 Third Avenue GP
|$400,000
|0 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|9/27
|Cane Ridge Apts LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$358,330
|2913 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/25
|Abaskhron Amir
|TN Operations LLC
|$350,000
|3471 Saint Lawrence
|Joelton
|37080
|9/24
|Hanning Rebecca Lynn; Hanning Ryan Alan
|Dodson Destiny; Williams Kalesha
|$339,500
|2605 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|9/10
|Turner Antonio C
|Currie Marcus A; Tucker Helen Latrice
|$315,000
|1148 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|9/4
|Bird Daniel R; Bird Karen R
|Randolph Jonathan A
|$311,500
|4817 Post
|Nashville
|37205
|9/16
|Afrakhteh Ardavan
|Chapman Ryan; Chapman Elizabeth
|$305,000
|943 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|9/20
|Vann Frank D; Vann Johanna R
|Boss Bonnie J
|$275,000
|5402 Old Hickory
|Ashland City
|37015
|9/12
|Romsey Ryan T; Romsey Thomas L
|Beals Carla
|$270,000
|1900 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/11
|Sheth Group LLC
|Mainland Belmont LLC
|$260,000
|1800 Cephas
|Nashville
|37208
|9/13
|Yellowball Dev GP
|David A Wismer Jr & Mary Anne Wismer Irrevocable Exempt Trust
|$230,000
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|9/11
|Gilbertson Erick
|Henson Charles T
|$214,000
|701 Hart
|Nashville
|37206
|9/16
|1242 Property Solutions LLC
|Harper Horace L
|$210,000
|4303 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|9/12
|Rose Kevin
|Gallatin Pike Part Iv LLC
|$206,900
|0 Greenbrier
|Joelton
|37080
|9/3
|Mickle Ryan L
|Burney Aimee; Burney Michael T
|$200,000
|1011 Lady Nashville
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/18
|KWA/HHL LLC
|Hht Investors LLC
|$200,000
|2405 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|9/19
|Jefferson St Part LLC
|Cream City Dev LLC
|$200,000
|6975 Sunnywood
|Nashville
|37211
|9/3
|Israel Cherylline
|McGowan Family LP
|$200,000
|1802 Cephas
|Nashville
|37208
|9/16
|Yellowball Dev GP
|Sa LLC
|$200,000
|515 Weakley
|Nashville
|37207
|9/18
|Lockett Danara
|Woodbine Community Organization (Wco) Inc
|$197,000
|0 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|9/9
|Umma Prop LLC
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Small Bonnie Administrator; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian
|$195,000
|2405 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|9/5
|Cream City Dev LLC
|Jdre LLC
|$185,000
|1112 Cabana
|Nashville
|37214
|9/5
|Stokes Karissa
|Smith Gilbert L
|$170,000
|3244 Priest Woods
|Nashville
|37214
|9/25
|Snow Kevin W
|Couch Kerry E
|$153,500
|3246 Priest Woods
|Nashville
|37214
|9/6
|Brown Legacy Group LLC
|Couch Kerry E
|$150,000
|0 Stenberg
|Wh Creek
|37189
|9/23
|Bates Michele; Bates Nicholas
|Wray Lisa; Wray Lisa Salerno; Wray Robert Brian
|$132,800
|105 Rachels Trail
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/10
|Thomas Dora P; Thomas George L
|Arsenault Sarrina V
|$125,000