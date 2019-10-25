Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for September 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 25, 2019

Top residential real estate sales, September 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 10 Century Nashville 37214 9/4 Century Blvd Propco LLC Hotel 10 Century LP $80,237,500 100 Brentwood, 5424 Edmonson Nashville 37211 9/11 Nxrt Brentwood LLC Arbors of Brentwood Ll LLC $62,250,000 660 Bell Antioch 37013 9/19 Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Owner LLC Passco Hickory Dst $53,350,000 1740 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 9/30 1740 JP Hennessy Drive LLC Sinomax East Inc $33,000,000 149 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 9/12 Bridge WF TN Abbington LLC NXRT Abbington LLC $28,050,000 1740 Jp Hennessy Lavergne 37086 9/30 Sinomax East Inc 800 Broadway $20,804,461 1066 Lady Nashville Hermitage 37076 9/18 KWA/HH LLC HHT Investors LLC $15,300,000 1702, 1704, 1706, 1708 Nassau, 1703, 1705, 1707, 1709 1715, 1729 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 9/10 LMC 808 Gateway Holdings LLC BH2-Nashville Parks A LLC $10,500,000 120, 200 Cumberland Nashville 37228 9/5 200 Cumberland Bend LLC 200 Cumberland Bend Real Estate Parthip $8,500,000 2960 Armory Nashville 37204 9/30 JGC Food Co LLC MCM TN LLC $8,000,000 1214 Gallatin Nashville 37206 9/12 Reed Family Trust CK Spacemax Nashville LLC $7,700,000 415 Brick Church Park Nashville 37207 9/26 TAK Prop LLC Iron Mountain Info Mgmt LLC $6,426,055 5111 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/17 Plaza Talpa Nashville LLC Mara Inv Part $4,876,000 2733 McCampbell Nashville 37214 9/16 2733 Property LLC TN-Alf Holdings LLC $4,050,000 851 Fesslers Nashville 37210 9/17 RTC Hill Building LLC Warehouse Ventures GP $2,925,000 3308, 3312 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/5 Urban View West LLC Sisemore Norma $2,850,000 1808 Patterson Nashville 37203 9/3 Compass Point Holdings LLC White Jean Evette; White Timothy D $2,785,000 903 8th Nashville 37203 9/11 Crowell Capital Part GP Ray Steve; Ray Steve K $2,325,000 1109 16th Nashville 37212 9/3 Wiseman Craig M; Wiseman Kimberly K Jane Chera Revocable Living Trust $2,287,500 1823 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 9/13 KBB Parthip Dematteo Deborah Ann Taylor; Meyer Jill Leigh Taylor; Taylor Camille A; Taylor Lesley Brooke; Taylor Randall Eugene; Taylor Richard Edwin Jr; Taylor Robert Jordan Jr; Kawatra Sunil Conservator; Dematteo Deborah Ann Taylor; Meyer Jill Leigh Taylor; Taylor Camille A; Taylor Lesley Brooke; Taylor Randall Eugene; Taylor Richard Edwin Jr; Taylor Robert Jordan Jr $2,195,000 704 18th Nashville 37203 9/3 Chera Jane TN Parks & Greenways Foundation; Tenngreen $2,050,000 3108 Long Nashville 37203 9/3 Parthenon Inv LLC Avoca LLC $1,900,000 4523 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/5 Valor Collegiate Academies Mt View LLC $1,800,000 6682 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/19 6700 Charlotte Part LLC James A Lewis 2012 Irrevocable Trust $1,752,600 1213 16th Nashville 37212 9/10 TN Parks & Greenways Foundation 1213 Music Row LLC; Silver Equities 2 LLC $1,750,000 90 Parris Nashville 37210 9/25 EMF Prop LLC; Mitchell Prop LLC Dawkins Peter; Dawkins Susan L $1,625,000 1320 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 9/20 FFNRP LLC Abu-Salim Majed; Ayesh Salah; Salim Majic $1,580,000 1008 Scovel, 1212 9th Nashville 37208 9/4 1212 9th Ave North LLC Greater First Street Missionary Baptist Church $1,500,000 5040, 5042 Linbar Nashville 37211 9/27 Linbar Flats LLC LB Assoc LLC $1,375,000 4233, 4245 Hurricane Creek Antioch 37013 9/5 Johnson Charles Michael Genesis 1518 LLC $1,300,000 400 Craighead Nashville 37204 9/11 Chen Annie James Isaac Cannon Trust; Sewell Cynthia P; Stallings Anna Kate C; Augustus Stanford Cannon Trust; Emmeline Maeve Cannon Trust $1,200,000 328 Hill Nashville 37210 9/25 Kwi Prop LLC Mitchell Michael J; Mitchell Teresa L $1,100,000 3203 Brick Church Nashville 37207 9/6 Greater First Street Missionary Baptist Church Inc Victory Baptist Church of Nashville Inc $1,100,000 509, 511, 513, 515 Trinity Nashville 37207 9/20 Lemons & Lemonade Education Trust 2015*4; Sisters of The Bvm 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust North Lights LLC $1,061,370 1277 Antioch Nashville 37211 9/20 Tri Star Energy LLC Petro Express Prop LLC $990,000 555 Rivergate Goodlttsvlle 37072 9/17 Banker Vishal A Barry Westbrook 401K LLC Trust; Westbrook Barry Trustee $950,000 102 Duke Nashville 37207 9/5 102 Duke LLC MWC LLC $775,000 0 New Providence Madison 37115 9/5 Hon Old Hickory LLC Edward W Meek IRA $670,000 2631 Grandview Nashville 37211 9/10 Stout Anna R; Stout Ryan G Cowboyvol LLC $641,500 2819 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/26 AAA Locksmith Inc Mesfin Tsegai K $580,000 9563 Highway 96 Franklin 37064 9/24 Riddle Dixie D; Riddle William S Horner Jason R $575,000 615 Woodland Nashville 37206 9/16 Vp 2206 21St LLC Vp Holdings LLC $563,700 513 Myatt Madison 37115 9/13 McWhirter Mary C Gray Billy Estate $500,000 2000 Old Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/16 Dorroll Aimee; Dorroll Nick L C Anderson Living Trust $480,000 1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 9/5 Hon Old Hickory LLC Turning Point Church Inc $475,000 1900 12th Nashville 37203 9/10 Duerksen Family Trust Mainland Belmont LLC $400,000 528 3rd Nashville 37201 9/10 Hither & Yonder Co LLC 528 Third Avenue GP $400,000 0 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 9/27 Cane Ridge Apts LLC Century Farms LLC $358,330 2913 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/25 Abaskhron Amir TN Operations LLC $350,000 3471 Saint Lawrence Joelton 37080 9/24 Hanning Rebecca Lynn; Hanning Ryan Alan Dodson Destiny; Williams Kalesha $339,500 2605 Jefferson Nashville 37208 9/10 Turner Antonio C Currie Marcus A; Tucker Helen Latrice $315,000 1148 Antioch Nashville 37211 9/4 Bird Daniel R; Bird Karen R Randolph Jonathan A $311,500 4817 Post Nashville 37205 9/16 Afrakhteh Ardavan Chapman Ryan; Chapman Elizabeth $305,000 943 Russell Nashville 37206 9/20 Vann Frank D; Vann Johanna R Boss Bonnie J $275,000 5402 Old Hickory Ashland City 37015 9/12 Romsey Ryan T; Romsey Thomas L Beals Carla $270,000 1900 12th Nashville 37203 9/11 Sheth Group LLC Mainland Belmont LLC $260,000 1800 Cephas Nashville 37208 9/13 Yellowball Dev GP David A Wismer Jr & Mary Anne Wismer Irrevocable Exempt Trust $230,000 550 Harding Nashville 37211 9/11 Gilbertson Erick Henson Charles T $214,000 701 Hart Nashville 37206 9/16 1242 Property Solutions LLC Harper Horace L $210,000 4303 Gallatin Nashville 37216 9/12 Rose Kevin Gallatin Pike Part Iv LLC $206,900 0 Greenbrier Joelton 37080 9/3 Mickle Ryan L Burney Aimee; Burney Michael T $200,000 1011 Lady Nashville Hermitage 37076 9/18 KWA/HHL LLC Hht Investors LLC $200,000 2405 Jefferson Nashville 37208 9/19 Jefferson St Part LLC Cream City Dev LLC $200,000 6975 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 9/3 Israel Cherylline McGowan Family LP $200,000 1802 Cephas Nashville 37208 9/16 Yellowball Dev GP Sa LLC $200,000 515 Weakley Nashville 37207 9/18 Lockett Danara Woodbine Community Organization (Wco) Inc $197,000 0 1st Nashville 37201 9/9 Umma Prop LLC Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Small Bonnie Administrator; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian $195,000 2405 Jefferson Nashville 37208 9/5 Cream City Dev LLC Jdre LLC $185,000 1112 Cabana Nashville 37214 9/5 Stokes Karissa Smith Gilbert L $170,000 3244 Priest Woods Nashville 37214 9/25 Snow Kevin W Couch Kerry E $153,500 3246 Priest Woods Nashville 37214 9/6 Brown Legacy Group LLC Couch Kerry E $150,000 0 Stenberg Wh Creek 37189 9/23 Bates Michele; Bates Nicholas Wray Lisa; Wray Lisa Salerno; Wray Robert Brian $132,800 105 Rachels Trail Hermitage 37076 9/10 Thomas Dora P; Thomas George L Arsenault Sarrina V $125,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1641 Westgate Brentwood 37027 9/3 Greenberg Jeffery A Seperate Property Trust FM Estates LLC $5,500,000 331 Premier Franklin 37067 9/9 Dambach Karen; Dambach Stephen MLG Ent LLC $4,750,000 1141, 1143 Dora Whitley Franklin 37064 9/5 Hellman Olivia G Revocable Trust Hellman Marco & Sabrina Family Trust $2,550,000 4658 Columbia Thompon St 37179 9/11 Agha Sabah Salih Mohammed; Hasan Nadhir Y; Mohammed Ahmed Haji; Yousef Sarbaz Nadhir MBSC Columbia Pike LLC $1,930,000 4922 Main Spring Hill 37174 9/16 Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union First TN Bank $1,700,000 1005 Columbia Franklin 37064 9/30 Warner Treglown Patton Franklin Square Part LLC $1,500,000 7909 Daugherty Capley Primm Spr 38476 9/11 Leonard Amy; Leonard Clayton Ostrowski Susan L; Ramshaw Susan L $750,000 6695 Cross Keys College Gr 37046 9/12 Elliott Andrea S; Elliott Ian M Rose Janet E S; Rose John W $702,000 7373 Bradford Primm Spr 38476 9/16 Sipe Emily L; Sipe Eric L Anderson Linda G; Anderson Willie R $650,000 6864 Pulltight Hill College Gr 37046 9/11 Lindsey Alisha Marie; Lindsey Jesse Aaron Pulltight Hill Farm LLC $610,000 187 Front Franklin 37064 9/30 WHTC Lake Retail LLC Westhaven Part LLC $520,000 154 Trinity Franklin 37067 9/30 Ackerman Jeffery L Owens Samuel H $425,000 212 Overlook Brentwood 37027 9/3 Ingram Curtis Paul Jr; Ingram Jennifer Marlin Jain Angeli; Sj Prop; Srivastava Pankaj $425,000 7426 Shoals Branch Primm Spr 38476 9/19 Estopinal Marcel; Estopinal Wendy Fox Mitchell Wynn $402,500 256 Seaboard Franklin 37067 9/25 Ira Innovations LLC; Wilson Ronald M Ira Lambert Daniel Melvin $370,000 5816 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 9/25 McCrary C A; McCrary J S Traceland LLC $335,000 7004 City Center Fairview 37062 9/16 Waffle House Inc Bowie Commons LLC $300,000 6623 Arno College Gr 37046 9/11 Collins Suzanne; Collins Walter Dale Little Jason; Little Laura $285,570 185 Trinity Franklin 37067 9/23 Anderson Jacqueline; Anderson Todd Stewart Homer; Stewart William Lewis Jr $184,000 Hillsboro Franklin 37069 9/26 Kimbro Brothers Equities Brown Jack; Brown Mary Jane; Converse David; Converse Terry Jane; Fite Betty Carol; Gholson Jennifer; Hearn Ben; Hearn Katherine; Kissiah Trudi B; Redmon Diana; Sliger Tommye Ann $155,000 3790 Strawberry Thompon St 37179 9/6 Eschete Cathy L; Eschete Dylan P Langeliers Gregory L $135,000 Shoals Branch Primm Spr 38476 9/26 Rogers Brian Jay Potts Nevurnel $100,400

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 14531 Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 9/3 Timberland Ashton Creek LLC Ashton Creek Farms LLC $29,200,000 Westlawn M'boro 37128 9/16 Veterans Medical Prop LLC Harney John; Parks-Harney Holdings G P $3,054,645 99 Highway Rockvale 37153 9/24 Cornerstone Dev LLC Salem United Methodist Church ; Martin Methodist College; Middle TN State University Foundation; Rucker Donnell Foundation The $3,000,000 Westlawn M'boro 37128 9/20 Westlawn Prop LLC Harney John; Parks-Harney Holdings G P $2,321,674 105 River Rock M'boro 37128 9/4 Hudgins Mildred Realty LLC Rudd Seeley Wallis LLC $2,234,000 96 Highway M'boro 37128 9/9 Moon Thomas Nemeth Lucas; Nemeth Mischa Lee $2,000,000 451 Mason La Vergne 37086 9/5 Mason Road LLC Beacon Prop LLC; Beacon Transport Prop LLC $1,510,190 1033 Barfield Church M'boro 37128 9/24 Turning Point Assembly of God Barfield Baptist Church; Church Barfield Baptist $1,150,000 Mason Tucker Smyrna 37167 9/18 Bradley Way Apts L P Schklar Linda; Schklar Mark $900,000 169B Lowry Smyrna 37167 9/17 MM&F Parthip GP Sheeks Janet Marie $630,000 Rutherford M'boro 37130 9/13 Tenn Thom Realty LLC Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia A $625,000 553 Rucker M'boro 37127 9/3 Come Christina; Come Stephane Jackson Charisa; Jackson Richard $575,000 2142 Compton M'boro 37130 9/18 Mosomillo Christine Simmons Builders Inc $529,900 6421 Craddock Lascassas 37085 9/25 Penuel Howard Hooper; Penuel Sara Nylen Caroline; Nylen Nils $518,000 11660 Halls Hill Milton 37118 9/3 Hillman Charles R Barrett Jacquelyn R; Barrett Jason B $389,900 3336 Mapleside M'boro 37128 9/12 Exum Ronald Eugene Evans Brandon Lee; Evans Rachel $288,400 Brandies M'boro 37128 9/5 Spivey Ronda G Mt Oread Prop LLC $286,800 Greenwood College Gr 37046 9/10 Lilly Mitchell Drone Phillip; Moore Gary $285,000 11417 New Zion Christiana 37037 9/10 Hackney Joel W; Hackney Laura S; Jasak Barbara J; Jasak Peter D Jones Jean Pedone; Pedone Mike $247,500 Craddock Lascassas 37085 9/25 Penuel Howard Hooper; Penuel Sara Equity Trust Company; Ira Nils Nylen; Nils Nylen Ira $229,000 830 Maple M'boro 37130 9/26 Hensley Group LLC Jarrett Jerry $205,000 Vaught Readyville 37149 9/24 Brown Dana Palombo; Brown David D Ii Elliott Chandra; Elliott John $205,000 Trimble Milton 37118 9/13 Hibdon Terry Dwain Alexander Alaina; Alexander C B; Alexander Comer Baxter; Alexander Diane; Alexander J C; Pack Lovetta Mae; Schall Ashley; Taylor Joyce O; Taylor Martha; Vasser Margaret; Vasser Randy; Foe Jesse; Foe Malcolm; Laforest Deborah; McCluskey Lesia Faye; Murphy Kyle; Murphy Shelby; Alexander Tera Jo; Bane Clara Ann; Bane Scott; Boyd Clara; Foe Frederick Howard; Foe Jamie; Alexander James; Alexander Jason Patrick; Alexander Jerry; Alexander Kathy; Alexander Robert Lee; Alexander Tammy $200,704 7911 Dunaways Chapel Lascassas 37085 9/23 Mountain Top Inv Fruitwood Prop LLC $195,000 3207 Yeargan M'boro 37128 9/23 Lee Arch Jr; Lee Crystal M Maloney Ryan William; Mullican Kari Michelle $189,000 9717 Short Creek Christiana 37037 9/20 Newell-Martin Prop LLC Pedone Mike L $179,300 Cobb Christiana 37037 9/27 Callahan James Marco; Callahan Michele L Bartlett Matthew; Castillo Josue $155,000 3681 Joe Brown M'boro 37129 9/17 Barron Justin Paul; Barron Leanna Rochelle Masic Frank Robert Jr; Masic Lynda $150,000 Midland Christiana 37037 9/19 Greer James; Greer Melissa Francis Fred Builders LP; Francis Management Co Inc The $149,900 Steelson M'boro 37128 9/4 Brown Lori; Brown Matt Clark Shirley $130,739 Midland Christiana 37037 9/16 Steele Dustin; Steele Heather Francis Fred Builders LP; Francis Management Co Inc The $124,900 3886 Manchester M'boro 37127 9/20 Besleaga Christina; Besleaga Razvan Brauen Duane D Revocable Living Trust The $110,000 5463 Wayside Christiana 37037 9/25 Wingler Russ O Cheyenne Inv LLC $100,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 109 Harris Bethpage 37022 9/27 Gallatin Apt Investors LLC Public Square LLC $2,550,000 1175 Liberty Gallatin 37066 9/3 Hester Melissa A; Hester Michael T Conquest Octavene C $1,400,000 107 Flex Portland 37148 9/3 G&G Prop; Graves David W Flex Drive Prop $846,000 Davis Gallatin 37066 9/13 Gallatin Inv Part LLC Payne Katherine Moss Estate $750,000 925 Broadway Portland 37148 9/19 Kirby Kelly; Kirby Steve Daugherty Karen Garrett $700,000 303 New Shackle Island Hndrsnville 37075 9/27 TN Donuts Realty LLC First TN Bank National Assn $537,500 1160 Dobbins Gallatin 37066 9/16 Soppe Joshua J; Soppe Julie P Sloan Linda F; Sloan Ronald W $475,000 1560 Lauderdale Bethpage 37022 9/16 Dirtworkz LLC Burrow Sue Wright $440,000 52 Highway Portland 37148 9/12 Gilliam Michelle; Gilliam Wally Covrig Cornelius James $430,000 Happy Hollow Goodlttsvlle 37072 9/9 Helson Robert C; Hurst Danny Bugg/Happy Hollow LLC $400,000 600 Water Gallatin 37066 9/25 H&S Prop Saint Mena Market $375,000 5561 Coley Town Westmrolnd 37186 9/12 Leath David; Leath John; Leath Kristen; Leath Rita Little Harlan Britton; Little Heather Leann $355,000 Centerpoint Hndrsnville 37075 9/3 Jones Aaron A; Jones Vonnita M Vaughn Brandy; Vaughn Dorothy Jean $354,000 2985 Highway 31 Bethpage 37022 9/5 Riadon Sonya Yvette Demoville Raymond B $335,000 114 Franklin Gallatin 37066 9/27 Dallas Anthony; Dallas Marguerite Boaz Debra; Haneline Dan $332,600 Palmers Chapel White House 37188 9/25 Russell Joshua Virginia May Honeycutt Living Trust $330,000 105 Maple Hndrsnville 37075 9/11 Evans John B Haskins Leon; Weems Jewell L; Weems Truman; Weems Wayne $310,000 334 Keen Hollow Westmrolnd 37186 9/24 Carr Kristen; Carr Samuel A T Carr Patsy P; Carr Samuel Arvid $307,000 995 Upper Station Camp Crk Cottontown 37048 9/13 Equity Trust Company Custodian; Hale Kimberly Catlin Horvath Philip $289,500 Fowler Ford Portland 37148 9/20 Campbell Thomas; Rollins Joseph E Jr Thompson Carolyn Kirkham $286,000 199 Floyd Graves Westmrolnd 37186 9/23 Winans Christopher; Winans Robin Scott Becky; Scott James Dustin $250,000 2724 Highway 31 White House 37188 9/18 Hilltop Strategies Inc Bhatt Ashok; Bhatt Shashi $245,000 0 Academy Portland 37148 9/3 Thomas Joshua; Thomas Rene Ann Roberts Daniel; Zeligman Randy $229,900 4688 Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 9/26 Smelcer George; Smelcer Kelly S; Stephens Mary K; Stephens Michael T; Stephens Robert M Nugent Deborah $185,000 Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 9/27 Henderson Chris; Henderson Jessica Spurlock Naoma $168,000 Macedonia Castalian Spr 37031 9/11 Cutrell Carl; Cutrell Kimberly Drake Thomas Richard Estate; Smith Michael T Adm $166,700 1920 Pleasant Grove Westmrolnd 37186 9/25 Perry Alicia B; Perry William A Dorris Earline; Williams Lucendia Patterson $150,000 120 Nubia Westmrolnd 37186 9/5 Thomerson James Campbell Everton $145,000 474 Canoe Branch Castalian Spr 37031 9/9 Bondeson Tamara; Bondeson Wayne Cherry Marla; Henderson Wallace D Estate $140,000 996 Johnny Troutt Westmrolnd 37186 9/17 Copeland Benjamin; Copeland Leanna Douglas Jimmie T; Douglas Terrianna $136,500 522 Tom Beasley Westmrolnd 37186 9/26 Swindle Joseph; Swindle Lisa Swindle Anita; Swindle Bobby $133,000 0 Barry 9/11 Clark Garry L Hudson Jo Ann $131,250 1388 Madison Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 9/26 Kulbeda Mike; Kulbeda Tali Isley Mattie Elizabeth Estate; Isley Michael Ray; Isley Patrick $115,000 314 Hester Cottontown 37048 9/3 Wilburn Steven D; Wilburn Wanda S Garris Ashley $110,000 231 Highway Gallatin 37066 9/11 Bridgers Karl; Bridgers Kim Oneal Trevor; O; Neal Whitney $105,000

Wilson County