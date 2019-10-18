Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Charge dropped against Tennessee man seen riding atop car

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee judge has dropped one of the charges against a man accused of riding for 20 miles atop a car driving down an interstate at high speeds.

The Tennessean reported on Monday that Ronnie Sellars no longer faces a "clinging to a vehicle" charge in Wilson County, but disorderly conduct charges are still pending in neighboring Davidson County.

In September, the 31-year-old was pictured riding atop the four-door sedan, smiling and waving. He was arrested after authorities said his joyride from Mt. Juliet ended in Nashville.

Sellars told the newspaper he stood up for part of the ride and it felt like being on a surf board going 80 mph. He added that he thinks the courts should "put their attention on other things."

