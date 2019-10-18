Stocks rise, led by tech companies, banks

VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing higher Monday, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

The technology sector of the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, snapping a three-day losing streak. Apple rose 1.7%. Intel gained 1.5%.

Financial services companies posted gains as bond yields rose. JPMorgan gained 2.5%.

Boeing shares dropped 3.8%. The company is facing increased scrutiny over its handling of a flight-control system that is implicated in two deadly crashes of its 737 Max airplanes. The decline in Boeing limited the gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The S&P 500 gained 20 points, or 0.7%, to 3,006.

The Dow rose 57 points, or 0.2%, to 26,827. The Nasdaq gained 73 points, or 0.9%, to 8,162.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80%.