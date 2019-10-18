Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

China seeks $2.4 billion in penalties against US at WTO

Updated 10:21AM
BERLIN (AP) — China is asking the World Trade Organization for the right to impose $2.4 billion in annual penalties on the United States in a case over Chinese subsidies dating back years.

A document published Monday showed China has called for the matter to be considered by the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body next Monday. The matter would be referred to a WTO arbitrator if the U.S. objects to the amount China proposes.

The request stems from a July WTO appellate decision in a case dating to before the Trump administration, and unrelated to the tariffs it has slapped on Chinese goods.

Washington criticized that decision, which it said recognizes that China uses state-owned enterprises to subsidize and distort its economy but contends the U.S. must use "distorted Chinese prices" to measure subsidies.

