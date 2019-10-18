Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Mayor: Nashville emergency shelters will open this winter

Updated 10:56AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper says emergency shelters for the homeless will open this winter after all.

The Tennessean reports Cooper made the announcement Thursday after meeting with Metro Social Services and the Office of Emergency Management amid widespread concern about Monday's decision to keep the shelters closed due to a lack of funding and resources.

Cooper said as soon as he learned of the funding shortfall, his administration moved to address the problem

The newspaper reported the potential cut was indicative of Nashville's budget issues despite having a "thriving economy" from tourism, new residents and industrial interest.

Social Services opened the overflow shelters in 2016 as a "no-barrier" option for the homeless when the temperature drops below 28 degrees (-2.22 Celsius).

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

