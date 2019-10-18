Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Invasive tick found in 8 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE (AP) — Agriculture officials say an invasive tick that could threaten the heath of cattle has been found in eight Tennessee counties.

Federal and state officials said in a news release Thursday that invasive Asian longhorned tick has been discovered in Claiborne, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, Putnam and Sevier counties. The parasitic arachnids were detected in Roane and Union counties in May.

Officials say there are concerns that the tick may transmit Theileriosis in cattle. Experts say heavy infestations can cause blood loss and kill cattle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in the statement that there is no evidence that the tick has sickened humans in the U.S.

Cattle and dogs are susceptible to tick bites. Livestock producers and dog owners are advised to check their animals for ticks.

