The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Earnings, Britain-Europe deal lift stocks

Updated 3:27PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street as some solid corporate earnings and a breakthrough in negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union put investors in a buying mood.

Companies including Netflix, CSX and Morgan Stanley rose Thursday after reporting surprisingly good profits.

Industrial and health care companies posted solid gains, as did communications stocks.

A 5.5% drop in IBM helped pull technology stocks lower.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,997.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 23 points, or 0.1%, to 27,025. The Nasdaq added 32 points, or 0.4%, to 8,156.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.

