Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

US mortgage rates rise this week but remain low

Updated 12:35PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week after signs of a trade truce between the U.S. and China last week pushed up the interest rate on 10-year Treasurys.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.69% from 3.57% the previous week. That's down from 3.9% at the same time last year and by historic standards is very low.

Lower rates have helped reinvigorate the housing market, which stumbled last year. Sales of existing homes reached a 17-month high in August, and new home sales jumped 7% that month. Single-family home construction has also ticked up.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage moved up to 3.15% from 3.05% a week ago.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0