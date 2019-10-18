Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Tennessee reports its 1st death from vaping-related illness

Updated 2:18PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Health officials have reported Tennessee's first death from a vaping-related respiratory illness.

Nashville health officials on Thursday confirmed the adult male's death amid a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses, including 53 cases reported in Tennessee.

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey recommended that Tennesseans consider stopping e-cigarette use and vaping while Tennessee's vaping-related illnesses are investigated.

U.S. health officials have reported about 1,300 vaping-related illnesses and at least 26 deaths nationwide.

Last week, the Tennessee Medical Association and other health care organizations urged Gov. Bill Lee to issue an emergency temporary measure to restrict Tennessee youth from obtaining vaping products. They also urged lawmakers to pass a permanent solution.

Lee said last week there's not much data available, so officials will look deeper before making a decision about a possible ban.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0