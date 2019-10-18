Lee taps 38 to serve on census panel

VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed 38 people to a panel that will work with the U.S. Census Bureau on the 2020 Census.

Lee's office announced a wide variety of appointees to the Tennessee Complete Count Committee on Wednesday.

Government representation will include the House and Senate speaker, secretary of state, treasurer, comptroller, Department of Correction commissioner, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services commissioner, higher education leaders and other state officials and local leaders.

The panel will feature members of the NAACP, Latinos for Tennessee, Tennessee Farm Bureau, local chambers of commerce, Memphis Christian Pastors Network and more.

Tennessee households will receive a Census Bureau letter inviting them to respond to the census in March 2020. They can respond by phone, mail or online. The deadline is April 1, 2020.

Panel members are:

· Jeff Aiken, president, Tennessee Farm Bureau

· Joseph Butler, mayor, Carroll County

· Karen Camper, Tennessee House Minority Leader, 87th District

· Butch Eley, Chief Operating Officer, Governor’s Office

· Brandon Gibson, Senior Advisor, Governor’s Office

· Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State

· Clifton Harris, President, Urban League of Middle Tennessee

· Mike Harrison, Executive Director, Tennessee Association of County Mayors

· Jack Johnson, Tennessee Senate Majority Leader, 23rd District

· Mary Kiger, Executive Director, Tennessee Charitable Care Network

· Mike Krause, Executive Director, Tennessee Higher Education Commission

· Tim Kuhn, Director, Tennessee State Data Center

· William Lamberth, Tennessee House Majority Leader, 44th District

· David Lillard, Tennessee State Treasurer

· Raul Lopez, Executive Director, Latinos for Tennessee

· Sen. Becky Massey, 6th District

· Anna McDonald, Chief of Staff, First Lady’s Office

· Randy McNally, Lieutenant Governor, 5th District

· Stuart McWhorter, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration

· Margaret Mehary, Executive Director, Tennessee Municipal League

· Tony Parker, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Correction

· Ryan Porter, COO and General Counsel, Jackson Chamber

· Claude Pressnell, Director, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association

· Emily Reynolds, Vice-Chair, Tennessee Board of Regents

· Beverly Robertson, CEO, Greater Memphis Chamber

· Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the House, 25th District

· Jim Shulman, Executive Director, Tennessee Commission on Aging & Disability

· Rep. Robin Smith, 26th District

· Rufus Smith, Executive Chairman, Memphis Christian Pastors Network

· Gloria Sweet-Love, President, Tennessee NAACP

· David Tomita, Former Mayor, Johnson City

· Flora Tydings, Chancellor, Tennessee Board of Regents

· Carol Westlake, Executive Director, Tennessee Disability Coalition

· Joseph Williams, Director of External Affairs, Governor's Office

· Marie Williams, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

· Justin Wilson, Tennessee State Comptroller

· Dave Worland, Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives

· Jeff Yarbro, Tennessee Senate Minority Leader, 21st District