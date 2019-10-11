Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019
Stocks close mostly lower on Wall Street
Updated 3:27PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street as losses for technology and energy companies offset gains in other sectors.
Salesforce.com slumped 3.8% Wednesday and Exxon Mobil gave up 1.7%.
Homebuilders benefited from a surprisingly good survey on sales. Lennar jumped 2.4%.
General Motors rose 1.1% after the automaker and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal to end a monthlong strike.
The S&P 500 slipped 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,989.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22 points, or 0.1%, to 27,001. The Nasdaq fell 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,124.
Small-company stocks rose.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75%.