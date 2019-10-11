Stocks close mostly lower on Wall Street

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street as losses for technology and energy companies offset gains in other sectors.

Salesforce.com slumped 3.8% Wednesday and Exxon Mobil gave up 1.7%.

Homebuilders benefited from a surprisingly good survey on sales. Lennar jumped 2.4%.

General Motors rose 1.1% after the automaker and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal to end a monthlong strike.

The S&P 500 slipped 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,989.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22 points, or 0.1%, to 27,001. The Nasdaq fell 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,124.

Small-company stocks rose.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75%.